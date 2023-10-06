Christine Gregory joins ABC30 Action News as new AM Live meteorologist

You'll soon see a new face joining Jason Oliveira and Jessica Harrington in the studio for Action News AM Live.

Christine Gregory is joining the Action News team as the new AM Live meteorologist. Her first day on-air will be Monday, Oct. 9.

Before joining the ABC30 Action News Team in October 2023, Christine began her career in broadcast meteorology in Rochester, New York. During her time there, she wore many hats, starting as a digital meteorologist before moving into the weekend meteorologist and MMJ role, where she did both weekend weather and reported on environmental stories during the week.