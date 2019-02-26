New California bill would lower blood alcohol content limit for drivers

Those who support the bill say the current blood alcohol content (BAC) is too high and leaves more drivers impaired, which results in more deadly crashes.

California lawmakers are considering a bill that would reduce the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving.

The current blood-alcohol limit is .08 percent.

But proposed legislation would lower that level to .05 percent.

RELATED: Utah to set nation's strictest blood alcohol limit at 0.05

Commercial drivers in California are already held to the .05 standard.

Utah is the only state that has adopted a lower limit for all drivers.
