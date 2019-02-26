New California bill would lower blood alcohol content limit for drivers

Updated 13 minutes ago

California lawmakers are considering a bill that would reduce the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving.The current blood-alcohol limit is .08 percent.But proposed legislation would lower that level to .05 percent.Those who support the bill say the current blood alcohol content (BAC) is too high and leaves more drivers impaired, which results in more deadly crashes.Commercial drivers in California are already held to the .05 standard.Utah is the only state that has adopted a lower limit for all drivers.