New neighbor conflict in same spot where suspect shot sheriff's deputy

The neighborly conflict that escalated to violence and a shooting that injured a Fresno County sheriff's deputy has sparked up again.Deputies had to go out to the Tollhouse area late Friday night when a neighbor called for help with a dispute on the same property where Michael Congdon allegedly shot Deputy John Erickson in July.Neighbors tell Action News Roland Hill threatened to shoot them when they fought over him parking his truck to block them on their property.Deputies say nobody was hurt and the truck got moved when they got there.Congdon got a restraining order against Hill in 2018, and even though Congdon is in jail and facing life in prison for shooting Erickson, the restraining order is still active and prevents Hill from having guns.Deputies say they didn't see any evidence he did when they went there overnight, so they didn't make any arrests.