New neighbor conflict in same spot where suspect shot sheriff's deputy

By
The neighborly conflict that escalated to violence and a shooting that injured a Fresno County sheriff's deputy has sparked up again.

Deputies had to go out to the Tollhouse area late Friday night when a neighbor called for help with a dispute on the same property where Michael Congdon allegedly shot Deputy John Erickson in July.

Neighbors tell Action News Roland Hill threatened to shoot them when they fought over him parking his truck to block them on their property.

Deputies say nobody was hurt and the truck got moved when they got there.

Congdon got a restraining order against Hill in 2018, and even though Congdon is in jail and facing life in prison for shooting Erickson, the restraining order is still active and prevents Hill from having guns.

Deputies say they didn't see any evidence he did when they went there overnight, so they didn't make any arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Driveby shooting critically injures woman in central Fresno
40 dogs living in filthy conditions seized from Fresno County home
Family mourns couple killed in DUI crash along Hwy 65
Police on scene of deadly stabbing in central Fresno
Modesto rejects 'Straight Pride' event
California's only known wolf pack adds 3 pups
Show More
Toddler gunned down 3 months ago was hit by multiple bullets in his lower body
Cheyenne Wyllie to be sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after changing plea
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
4-year-old involved in ATV crash in Kings County has died, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News