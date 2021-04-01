restaurant

Annex Kitchen owners to open new pizzeria in Fresno, hiring for multiple positions

The new restaurant is set to open at Friant and Audubon in the Park Crossing Shopping Center near Butterfish.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you love the taste of the wood-fired pizzas at the Annex Kitchen, you're gonna love Fresno's newest restaurant under construction!

Annex owners announced a new sister restaurant set to open at Friant and Audubon in the Park Crossing Shopping Center near Butterfish.

It'll be called Annesso Pizzeria, which is Italian for 'Annex.'

Restaurateur Jimmy Pardini is behind the new venture.

It'll be a full-service restaurant and bar, featuring unique pizza described as 'Italian meets New York.'

Annesso is hiring for all positions.

You can email your resume to info@annexkitchenfresno.com.
