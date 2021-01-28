Food & Drink

Local entrepreneurs launch new Mediterranean restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresh and fast Mediterranean food is being prepared inside a new restaurant, Mayd Modern Mediterranean. They're infusing flavors in popular dishes.

"It's that seasoning that will give that Mediterranean feel but done with tri-tip. So a really juicy, great option. Lamb meatballs. We've got traditional sauces like tzatziki, but our take on a feta spread," said Rema Koligian, Mayd Modern Mediterranean co-owner about some of the food.

The new restaurant is housed inside what used to be Butterfish at Herndon and Palm. The space was remodeled.

"We've been wanting to do a new take on Mediterranean food and we thought this was a perfect opportunity to do that. To consolidate our Butterfish locations, but utilize this space to bring something new to Fresno," Koligian said.

Like its other locations, you can build your own bowls with a base, protein, sauces, and toppings.

They serve a variety of items, like a Greek fried sandwich and even their take on a taco with naan bread.

The fast-casual concept works and the owners have developed their own app.

The team owns three restaurants: Butterfish, Heirloom and now Mayd Modern Mediterranean.

"The standard safe route is just not as exciting, so we love that we get to have a little more variation in what we can bring to Fresno and I'm really excited about that," Koligian said.

As for what's next for the local restaurant owners, they have something else up their sleeve and hope to feed more Valley residents.
