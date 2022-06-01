New Wrinkles is back for June lineup of shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of seniors at Fresno City College are getting ready for the curtain to go up. They've graduated to the "55+" part of life, but that's not stopping any of them from living out their dreams.
"I'll be 88 in July but when I hit that stage, I'm 19 again," said Georgie Dayton.
New Wrinkles is a group of performers, all 55 and older.
It's been around since 1988 and Georgie is the longest-running cast member. She joined in 2003.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, she's happy to be back under the stage lights.
"This is my 20th show. That's why I was so thrilled we were able to come back this year -- I thought, 'I don't want to be off on my 20th year.' I'm not through yet," said Dayton.
She's still mentoring newer members of the group, like Sheri Lee.
"When I was getting close to 55, a mentor of mine asked the question, 'What would you be doing if fear wasn't standing in your way?' and I automatically thought of New Wrinkles," said Lee.
Sheri has overcome her stage fright and hopes her energy on stage will inspire others to overcome their fears.
With every rehearsal -- the cast is a step closer to their big opening night on June 2.
"There's nothing better than an audience out there, that's what it's all about," said Mac McIntosh.
He's been in a barbershop quartet most of his life and has been in New Wrinkles since 2004. McIntosh says as he's gotten older, he feels more and more like he's answering his calling.
"It's enlightening I think for some people to see that I can still get out and perform. If I didn't have that, I'd likely find a corner somewhere and watch TV the rest of my life and that's not me," said McIntosh.
All at the direction of David Bonetto, the New Wrinkles Summer Nights production combines singing and dancing and is meant to inspire people of all ages.
And a their age the cast is eager to share their wisdom through their seasoned talent.
Tickets are available online for New Wrinkles Summer Nights production, which runs through June 12.
New Wrinkles is back for June lineup of shows
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News