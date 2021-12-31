California Highway Patrol urging road safety during New Year's Eve travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're heading out to ring in the New Year, the CHP is reminding everyone to drive safely.The Highway Patrol will conduct a maximum enforcement Friday night through Sunday.Officers will be on the lookout for speeders and drunk drivers over that period."This same time last year, there were 56 fatal collisions across California and during that time, the CHP arrested 709 DUI drivers," Sean Duncan said. "It's important to have fun but have a sober driver. There's Uber, there's Lyft and all sorts of different options. Just please don't drink and drive."In the meantime, thousands of flights nationwide were either canceled or delayed Friday due to short staffing caused by the Omicron variant and severe weather.Although some early flights into Fresno Yosemite International were delayed, air travel disruptions did not seem to impact local travelers.John Boyd was one of the thousands of travelers at FYI headed back home after spending Christmas with family in Fresno.He said traveling on New Year's Eve was not ideal but it was less expensive to fly out on the holiday."I couldn't get another flight to go out on the 3rd because it would cost me more money," he said.Local roadways will be patrolled by every available officer.The CHP reminds motorists the best way to reduce their chances of being involved in a crash is to drive defensively."It's always dangerous in the late and early hours when people have been drinking," says Sean Duncan. "Just be vigilant, check your mirrors, use your blinkers, travel safely and reduce your speed so you have time to react."