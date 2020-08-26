Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California wildfires, COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6386908" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During a briefing on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has battled 7,002 wildfires in 2020, compared to 4,292 fires in 2019.

Millions of out-of-work Californians will soon be able to receive an additional $300 in unemployment benefits.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state's response to the ongoing wildfires burning in California and the COVID-19 pandemic.California is seeing a historic amount of wildfires this year which have scorched 1.4 million acres and forced thousands from their homes all amid an ongoing pandemic.On Monday, Newsom said 2020's fire season is already worse than 2019's, and it's turned deadly.Approximately 14,000 firefighters are currently on the front lines of hundreds of fires, including firefighters from the Central Valley.Amid the devastating fires, California is also still battling the coronavirus pandemic.The state has continued to see a decline in hospitalizations and ICU admission rates. However, the Central Valley is still a hotspot for the virus.Overall, Central California has nearly 55,000 positive COVID-19 cases, and 690 people have died, including two children.Across California, there are around 673,095 coronavirus cases.Millions of out-of-work Californians will soon be able to receive an additional $300 in unemployment benefits after the federal government approved the state's application for funding for the Lost Wages Assistance Program.