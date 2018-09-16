HURRICANE FLORENCE

NFL Foundation donates $1 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

Florence continues to wreak havoc on the Southeast, bringing with it the threat of catastrophic flooding as the slow-moving cyclone travels inland. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
The NFL Foundation is cutting a check for $1 million to support Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the donation will be distributed to various organizations helping those impacted throughout the Carolinas.

"The NFL family sends its support to the individuals, families and communities affected by Hurricane Florence," Goodell said in a statement. "Natural disasters like this are devastating. As communities in and around the Carolinas recover and rebuild, we hope these funds will provide some measure of relief in the days, weeks and months ahead."

The NFL's donation comes after native North Carolinian Michael Jordan announced he was teaming up with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA to raise funds for relief organizations on the ground in the Carolinas.

Click here for more ways you can help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nfldonationshurricane florencecharitydisaster reliefdisasteru.s. & worldsportsabc11 together
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News