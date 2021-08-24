SNEAK PEEK: Guest host Niall Horan plays golf with Jonas Brothers on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan takes the Jonas Brothers golfing during his guest-hosting stint on Tuesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"... but there's a catch."Since we're such good golfers we thought it'd be only fair if we were to play golf, we would handicap ourselves," Horan said alongside Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas.The musicians take turns randomly picking balls with handicaps inscribed on them from the "Wheel of Stupidity."Horan's first challenge? He must play golf in a kilt with a full set of bagpipes.Other challenges include: spinning around ten times and swinging while dizzy, swinging a club covered in lubricant and shooting while the opponents blow air horns.Watch the rest of the sneak peek in the media player above. Tuesday's episode will also feature Lizzo ("Rumors"), Cristo Fernández ("Ted Lasso") and musical guest Kane Brown.