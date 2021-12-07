Arts & Entertainment

Nick Cannon's 5-month-old son dies from brain tumor: 'I didn't know how I was going to handle today'

Hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Nick Cannon mourns loss of his 5-month-old son Zen to brain tumor

Television host and actor Nick Cannon shared with his talk show audience on Tuesday that his youngest child, Zen, has died.

"Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer," an emotional Cannon said. "It's tough."

The five-month-old infant was Cannon's child with model Alyssa Scott, CNN reported. He has six other children from other relationships.

"Hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Cannon shared that he spent this past weekend with his son in California and said "not only did we get to see the sun rise, we got to see the sun set."

"I didn't know how I was going to handle today," Cannon told his audience. "But I wanted to grieve with my family."

Cannon also brought therapist and TV host Dr. Laura Berman on to discuss the grief of losing a child.

Berman announced in February that her son Samuel died of an accidental drug overdose at age 16.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytumorchild deathu.s. & worldcancer
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News