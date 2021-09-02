tornado

Multiple homes destroyed after tornado hits New Jersey town

"It is likely that multiple tornadoes have touched down within our communities," one official said.
By Christie Ileto, Katherine Scott
EMBED <>More Videos

Confirmed tornado causes damage in Mullica Hill, NJ

MULLICA HILL, N.J. -- Officials in southern New Jersey are reporting devastating storm damage after a tornado swept through the region on Wednesday.

Video captured multiple homes destroyed in the Mullica Hill section of Gloucester County.

Troy Bonnenberg and his children were in the basement. Minutes later, the family emerged unharmed, but their belongings were scattered throughout the South Jersey neighborhood.

Bonnenberg soon realized he lost the back half of his home due to the tornado.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over Mullica Hill, New Jersey on Thursday morning after a tornado hit the area during severe storms on Wednesday.



Right across the street, Bonnenberg's neighbor bore the brunt of this storm. Aluminum siding, roofing, furniture and children's toys were all piled on top of a family's car. The house is now unlivable.

"It's horrible. You never expect anything like this to happen in this area because you're not in the Midwest," said Robin Wilson Smith of Mullica Hill.

It's still unclear how many homes sustained damage from the storm.



"There's a lot of hurt in New Jersey," Murphy told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday as he discussed damage caused by flooding in the northern part of the state and tornadoes in the southern part of the state.

SEE ALSO: Death toll rises across NYC, NJ as Hurricane Ida's remnants bring historic flooding to Northeast
EMBED More News Videos

At least nine deaths were reported in New York City and New Jersey as relentless rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the New York City area into a state of emergency.



Multiple residents captured videos of the tornado in the area.

In nearby Sewell, Logan Wilson could be heard telling his family to "go in the basement" as the funnel cloud whipped past his home.

According to Gloucester County officials, two people suffered minor injuries due to the storm.



Residents in the county are being asked to stay in their homes unless emergency evacuation is needed. Multiple power lines are down and could cause injury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseyhurricane idatornadou.s. & worldstorm damage
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
Tornado watch vs warning: What's the difference?
AccuWeather meteorologist proposes in front of tornado
1 dead after severe storms pound the South
6 dead after tornadoes rip through South
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News