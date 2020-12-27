Northern California community honors police officer killed in line of duty

A Northern California community came together on Saturday to honor the life of fallen Police Corporal Ronil Singh, who was killed in the line of duty.
It's been two years since Singh was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Stanislaus County.
A vigil was held at the intersection of Eucalyptus and Merced in the City of Newman.
The Newman Police Department is now asking the community to write letters about Singh that they will give to his family.
