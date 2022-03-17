gas prices

North Carolina gas station lowers prices to $2.25 to give community break at the pump

The station in Burnsville ran out of gas in a few hours, but the owners plan to drop the price again soon.
By Karina Nova
EMBED <>More Videos

NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community

NORTH CAROLINA -- Imagine buying gas for about $2 a gallon.

That's hard to come by these days, but lucky drivers in North Carolina were able to get it for $2.25 a gallon.

Gas station owners in Burnsville said they wanted to help people during this time, so they took a loss and dropped their prices.

Their customers were very thankful.

RELATED: Name brand or generic? What to know about buying cheaper gas amid soaring fuel prices

"I think that's really great and kind of them to do that for people around here like us," customer Caylie Vess said. "I think it's really good of them."

The cheap gas was available from just before noon to about 5 p.m., when it ran out.

The station is expecting another delivery Thursday night or Friday morning.

The owners plan to drop the price again soon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinamoneygas pricesact of kindnessgas stationu.s. & worldcommunity
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Tulare family spends $300 in gas to visit newborn at hospital
High gas prices impacting travel for Valley school districts
California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause
Gas price relief? Record prices driving debate in California
TOP STORIES
Valley performer speaks out after being shot multiple times
Fresno Pacific's off-campus pride club calls for campus inclusion
Funding approved to widen deadly stretch of Highway 41
Recent wave of EDD fraud impacts Valley mother
Tulare family spends $300 in gas to visit newborn at hospital
Man stabbed in fight over parking spot in Madera, police say
St. Agnes Medical Center remembering start of the pandemic
Show More
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Search for electric vehicles increases amid high gas prices
Clovis architect firm aims to provide housing for farmworkers
UC Merced students voicing concerns over dining hall food
Many agriculture jobs at risk amid drought in Central California
More TOP STORIES News