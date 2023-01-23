Two men arrested in connection to shooting in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Merced County.
The shooting happened Saturday night in North Fork around 8 p.m.
Deputies initially responded to a 911 call at a home on Peckinpah Acres Drive near Cascadel Road for some sort of argument.
While on the call dispatchers believed they heard a gunshot.
When deputies arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a wooded area surrounding the home.
That man was airlifted to the hospital.
30-year-old Keanu Alfieri of North Fork was arrested at the scene for attempted murder.
44-year-old Chance Moody of Oakhurst was also arrested for accessory.
Officials did not release a possible motive for the shooting.