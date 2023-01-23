Two men arrested in connection to shooting in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested following a shooting in Merced County.

The shooting happened Saturday night in North Fork around 8 p.m.

Deputies initially responded to a 911 call at a home on Peckinpah Acres Drive near Cascadel Road for some sort of argument.

While on the call dispatchers believed they heard a gunshot.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a wooded area surrounding the home.

That man was airlifted to the hospital.

30-year-old Keanu Alfieri of North Fork was arrested at the scene for attempted murder.

44-year-old Chance Moody of Oakhurst was also arrested for accessory.

Officials did not release a possible motive for the shooting.