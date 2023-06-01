Man in critical condition after shooting in north Fresno, police say

Police are looking for the person who shot a man in the Pinedale area of North Fresno.

Police received two Shotspotter calls just after 1 am Thursday in the area of College and Minarets Avenues.

They arrived at that intersection to find a man leaning against a tree on the sidewalk with two gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was last reported in critical condition.

"We really don't have any indication of what occurred," says Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes. "Obviously, we look at the gang aspect, but we don't know if that's a factor or if it's an isolated incident."

Police did find shell casings in the area.

Right now, they have no witnesses, but are canvassing the area asking for anyone with information or video of the incident to come forward.