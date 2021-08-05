Northeast Fresno homeowners allowed to sue city over 'tainted' water in homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A court ruling has granted class action certification to a group of northeast Fresno homeowners.They are suing the city over what they say is "tainted" water in their homes.Action News first reported on the problem five years ago and hundreds of homes in the area were tested for lead.In 2016, five plaintiffs filed a lawsuit claiming the discolored drinking water also destroyed their galvanized plumbing.Testing by the city revealed lead and other toxins in more than 300 residences.Experts say the problems began in 2004 when the city switched over to a Surface Water Treatment Facility.In the last five years, another lawsuit was filed by a different group of plaintiffs.On Monday, a judge merged the two suits and granted class-action status.