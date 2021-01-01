FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a driver was killed and his passenger was injured in a crash in northwest Fresno on Friday morning.
A car slammed into a building at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Del Mar Avenue just after 1 am.
Officials say the man driving the car died at the scene. His male passenger suffered major injuries in the collision and was taken to a nearby hospital.
"We definitely know this vehicle was going speeds that they were not able to control before hitting multiple items, including the building," said Sgt. John Tyler.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.
CHP officers spent the early hours of the morning investigating whether another vehicle was involved in the crash.
1 killed, 1 injured after car slams into building in northwest Fresno
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News