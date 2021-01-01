1 killed, 1 injured after car slams into building in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a driver was killed and his passenger was injured in a crash in northwest Fresno on Friday morning.A car slammed into a building at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Del Mar Avenue just after 1 am.Officials say the man driving the car died at the scene. His male passenger suffered major injuries in the collision and was taken to a nearby hospital."We definitely know this vehicle was going speeds that they were not able to control before hitting multiple items, including the building," said Sgt. John Tyler.Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.CHP officers spent the early hours of the morning investigating whether another vehicle was involved in the crash.