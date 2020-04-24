Most California nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have infection-related deficiencies

Want to see nursing home COVID-19 cases and inspection data in a larger window? Click here

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- According to an analysis of data by Action News, 95% of California nursing homes with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been cited by federal health inspectors at least once in recent years for not doing enough to control the spread of infections.Like many others around the state, two South Valley nursing homes hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks have received demerits for infection-related procedures.In the last three years, Redwood Springs Healthcare Center has had four deficiencies.In April of 2017, for instance, the nursing home was cited for failing to label a biohazard storage area, not properly labeling cleaning and disinfectant products, and not following manufacturer directions when using those products-which inspectors said could lead to rooms not being disinfected.Federal inspectors have also cited Lindsay Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation three times in the last three years for infection deficiencies.Both nursing homes say they have improved their protocols.But Michael Dark, a staff attorney with California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, says infection control deficiencies at long-term care facilities are directly related to their minimal staffing-which is driven by a desire for maximum profits."When you cut staff, you don't have enough people to provide care, and you also aren't able to keep the facility clean," Dark said.Dark adds that because of weak enforcement by state and federal regulators, nursing homes may not take infection control as seriously as they should.That could create a dangerous situation for those sites currently dealing with a COVID-19 crisis."So what you have are facilities full of staff who sometimes aren't familiar even with basic hand hygiene and handwashing, certainly don't have access to good PPE, and crucially, they're not able to maintain safe social distances from the residents that they're caring for," Dark said.The federal government gives Lindsay Gardens an overall rating of above average, with an average health inspection rating.Redwood Springs' overall score is far below average, and so is their health inspection rating.Lindsay Gardens released the following statement about past infection-related deficiencies:Redwood Springs also released a statement: