OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies have a suspect in custody for a stabbing in Madera County.34-year-old Ronald Webb is facing felony charges of attempted murder.He's being held on a $1 million bond.The Sheriff's Office says the attack happened just after 6 pm Monday in Oakhurst at Capital Pipe & Supply. That's on Highway 49 and Meadow Vista Drive.Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to his back.He is expected to survive.Officials have not yet said what led to the attack.