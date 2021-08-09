Victims thank Good Samaritan shot while intervening in brazen Oakland robbery

By Dion Lim
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Oakland robbery victims thank bystander who intervened

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Two couples are thanking a Good Samaritan for his quick actions after being targeted in a brazen daytime robbery that turned into a shooting in Oakland, California.

As seen in video being used in the police investigation, screams broke out along Saturday afternoon in the city's Chinatown when armed men in ski masks targeted the two couples who were out for Boba.



"They pulled their shirts up and showed they have guns under their pants," says one man in the group who only wants to be identified as Mr. Chan for privacy.

The suspects grab the two women's handbags and Mr. Chan springs into action, grappling to get his girlfriend's purse back. He is pistol-whipped in the process.

A Good Samaritan who happened to be walking nearby sprang into action shortly after he heard the women screaming. In the video, you can see him fall to the ground as he is shot in the left armpit and right thigh.

He told our sister station KGO-TV that he is recovering in the hospital and hopes to be out by Monday evening.

While the suspects quickly sped off and have not yet been arrested, Mr. Chan and his friends, have this warning given recent attacks in Oakland's Chinatown.

"I don't regret what I did (but) I don't recommend if this happened to other people to get involved in that way you don't know who brought guns or if they have knives."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacrimechinatownrobberyshootinggood samaritanasian americanman shotsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News