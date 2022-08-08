Fresno police officer injured while trying to pull woman over

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An officer is recovering after being run over during a traffic stop that ended with a crash in central Fresno.

It happened around 12:30 Monday morning at Shaw and Cedar when police got a call of a hit and run at Sierra Madre and Maple.

Police saw the suspected car involved and pulled the driver over at Cedar and Princeton.

Officers say the woman driving and her passenger were uncooperative and started to drive off.

"As she was fleeing from the traffic stop, she ran over one of our officer's foot and sideswiped his knee," says Fresno Police Lt. Skye Leibee. "The officer does have minor injuries and was transported to CRMC."

The vehicle soon crashed into another car at Cedar and McKinley, forcing it on its side.

Four people in that car were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Police were able to arrest the driver and detain the man with her.

The woman is facing several felony charges including DUI, hit-and-run and assaulting an officer.