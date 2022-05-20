Deputies investigating officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno

BREAKING: The @FresnoSheriff’s office says to avoid the River Park area. This is the scene outside the Macy’s. Deputies are investigating a shooting involving officers. The suspect reportedly ran to the Save Mart down the street. Stay with @ABC30 as this develops. pic.twitter.com/xR3aupFyza — Nic Garcia (@NicABC30) May 20, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to avoid the area of River Park and a Save Mart in northeast Fresno.Deputies say they are investigating a shooting involving officers that happened at River Park and that the suspect ran to the Save Mart on First and Nees.Multiple agencies are working to find the suspect.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.