Deputies investigating officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies investigating officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to avoid the area of River Park and a Save Mart in northeast Fresno.

Deputies say they are investigating a shooting involving officers that happened at River Park and that the suspect ran to the Save Mart on First and Nees.

Multiple agencies are working to find the suspect.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno, chief says
Over 500 cars impacted by fire at auto facility south of Fresno
Fresno family finds human bone while searching for son's remains
Court doctrine could end case involving homicide in police custody
Clean-up efforts begin on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
Crews clear hazmat incident at Fresno City College
Lindsay woman being investigated for citizenship scam
Show More
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in central Fresno
Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating
Dine and Dish: Heirloom in northeast Fresno
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
Stealing suspect stays in jail after CVS burglary caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News