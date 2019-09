FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County officials are warning residents of reported scammers who are posing as county employees knocking on doors to conduct "Census activities" in order to get personal information.Officials are advising residents not to give out information to these people if they come to the door, and to contact local law enforcement.The county says official representatives of the U.S. Census Bureau may go door-to-door in some areas but will identify themselves with credentials.If you're visited by a Census official, you can verify their identification by calling 213-314-6210.