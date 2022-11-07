13-year-old Knitts N' Knotts owner wows at Old Town Flea Market

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Old Town Flea Market returned this weekend to the Clovis Rodeo grounds.

The event was filled with local handmade crafts, vintage items and more.

More than 100 Central Valley creators were set up for the two-day event.

One vendor was Knitts N' Knotts -- featuring handcrafted plush toys.

The creator is just 13 years old and recently launched her business.

"Every time I was at a craft fair, I would see cute crocheted plushies and I would absolutely love them, so i thought what if I could make these myself and make other people happy?" said Makena Drilling, owner of Knitts N' Knotts. "So I started to make them and as a bonus, I also get to save for college."

Makena said she learned how to make the plushies by following Youtube tutorials and now she's selling them herself.

The next Old Town Flea Market will be held in May.