fatal crash

One killed, 4 seriously injured in DUI crash in Fresno County

(KFSN-TV)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person died, and three others were injured following a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County.

The collision happened around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 180 near Rio Vista Avenue.

California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Chevy trailblazer crossed the median and slammed head-on into a Ford Explorer.

A passenger in the Explorer was killed, and three others in the car were airlifted to the hospital.

The conditions of those passengers are not yet known.

The driver of the trailblazer is now facing DUI charges and has yet to be identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minklerfresno countyfatal crashcalifornia highway patrolinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School board keeps superintendent despite backlash over active shooter drill
Mexican authorities arrest suspect in killing of Fresno car dealership owner
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Heartbroken grandmother remembers Gilroy shooting victim Trevor Irby
Volunteer clutches daughter while barricaded during Garlic Festival shooting
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
Show More
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Teen wanted for urinating on shelf at Walmart store: deputies
Caught on camera: Clovis community clean-up draws in thief
Jury finds Katy Perry hit copied gospel rap song
Garlic festival shooting: Witnesses describe how girl saved toddler
More TOP STORIES News