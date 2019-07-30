One killed, 4 seriously injured in DUI crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person died, and three others were injured following a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County.The collision happened around 12:45 p.m. on Highway 180 near Rio Vista Avenue.California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Chevy trailblazer crossed the median and slammed head-on into a Ford Explorer.A passenger in the Explorer was killed, and three others in the car were airlifted to the hospital.The conditions of those passengers are not yet known.The driver of the trailblazer is now facing DUI charges and has yet to be identified.