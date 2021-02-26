California-based healthcare provider allegedly let people 'skip' COVID-19 vaccine line

This is the letter San Francisco's Department of Public Health sent One Medical on Monday, directing them to RETURN 1600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, after reports in the media surfaced, that One Medical may be allowing people to "skip" the vaccine line. pic.twitter.com/N026fBESqP — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 25, 2021

A One Medical spokesperson tells ABC they have terminated several members of their clinical staff for their "intentional disregard" of applicable eligibility requirements.

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco-based One Medical has terminated several employees after it was discovered the company reportedly allowed ineligible patients to get vaccinated.A company spokesperson tells ABC that the allegations "perpetuates dangerous public misconceptions" about their COVID-19 vaccine protocols and that the "majority" of the people they vaccinate across the country are not their annual due-paying members, but have been "referrals from departments of health, including health care workers, nursing home patients, educators, and the homeless." They say One Medical has a "zero-tolerance policy" for any instance of preferential vaccine treatment to ineligible persons.San Francisco's Department of Public Health shared a letter with ABC30 sister station ABC7's Kate Larsen, that they sent to One Medical on Monday.In the letter, the city's COVID-19 command center directs One Medical to return 270 vials or 1,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. DPH said they are redirecting those doses to other priority populations in the city, and that they have stopped allocating vaccine to One Medical.One Medical is a concierge-type medical service and provider that costs $199 annually to join. They operate in more than a dozen U.S. cities and tend to attract higher-income patients.One Medical is in trouble in California for reportedly letting people 'skip the line' to get vaccinated.National Public Radio reported the practice appeared to be happening at One Medical locations in Washington and Oregon, as well.NPR published messages between One Medical doctors and staff who were expressing concern about young, low-risk patients receiving vaccines at One Medical locations.Kate Larsen spoke with David Magnus, the director of the Stanford Center for Biomedical Ethics, about inequities that are built into the vaccine distribution system."I think we have to be very vigilant from an ethical point of view, not just looking at what the regulations say, but what are the factors and the ways structural racism is actually built into the way the distribution channels are being set up," Magnus said.Larsen: "Providers obviously have a responsibility to follow the eligibility requirements and rules, but how much personal responsibility do we all have to make sure we're part of the equity solution when it comes to vaccines?Magnus: "I think that's really the key issue, and that means for some individuals if they know that they can wait, they probably should wait."One Medical sent this lengthy statement to ABC: