California COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How the state is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

So how is California doing when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout?
The interactive tracker below lets you track California's progress, see how many doses have been administered, compare the state to others around the country and check your place in line.
How many people in California have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine?
The chart above shows the number of vaccine doses that have been shipped to California and the percentage of those doses that have been administered.
The state hasn't yet started to report how many people have received the first and second dose. If and when they do, we'll update our data to reflect the percentage of Californians that have been vaccinated.
How does California compare to the rest of the United States?
As the largest state in the country, California received the largest share of coronavirus vaccines. However, as of Jan. 11, it was one of the slowest states when it came to distribution. Only about a quarter of the doses California received were given out by Jan. 11 and only about 3% of the population over 16 had received their first dose. (Check the embed above for the latest figures.)
When can I get the vaccine?
Use the calculator above by filling out your county, your occupation, your age and a few other factors that will determine your place in line. The calculator will show you approximately how many people are prioritized before you to get the vaccine. (You can also click here to open it in a new window.)
What are the phases of the California vaccine rollout?
So far, the state has announced the first few phases of the vaccine distribution.
Right now, California is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which covers:
- Health care workers
- Workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities and other long-term homes
Next comes Phase 1B, which is broken up into two sub-tiers. Phase 1B, Tier One includes:
- People 75 and older
- Workers in education, like teachers, and childcare
- Emergency services workers
- Food and agriculture workers, like farm workers and grocery workers
Phase 1B, Tier Two includes:
- Anyone 65 or older with an underlying health condition or disability
- Workers in transportation and logistics
- Industrial, residential and commercial sectors
- Critical manufacturing workers
- Incarcerated individuals
- Homeless individuals
Phase 1C will include:
- Anyone 50 and older
- Anyone 16 to 64 years old with an underlying health conditions or disability
- Workers in water and waste management
- Workers in the defense, energy and chemical sectors
- Communications and IT workers
- Financial services and government operations workers
- Community service groups
California's vaccine plan and progress are constantly evolving. We'll continue to update this page as Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Department of Public Health announce changes. Check back for updates.