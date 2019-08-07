One person killed after reported shooting in Dinuba

Several Dinuba police officers Yale and O street. All police could confirm is that one person is dead. Witnesses say two people were shot, and 1 was taken to hospital. Police have NOT confirmed that information. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/HLNbWJlZvQ — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) August 7, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba Police are on the scene of a homicide in Dinuba near Yale Avenue and O Street.Witnesses say two people were shot just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, leaving one person dead.Police have not released any further information about the investigation at this time.