One person killed after reported shooting in Dinuba

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba Police are on the scene of a homicide in Dinuba near Yale Avenue and O Street.

Witnesses say two people were shot just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, leaving one person dead.

Police have not released any further information about the investigation at this time.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

