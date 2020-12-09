business

Worms help power Valley winery's wastewater system

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Worms are helping a Valley winery on its path to becoming more green.

Olympic-sized swimming pools at O'Neill Winery are actually beds filled with worms helping the company become greener.

"Our technology at BioFiltro, what it is is the star of the show is the worm. Ultimately, the worms are known as an ecosystem or environmental engineers," said Mai Ann Healy, BioFiltro spokesperson.

BioFiltro, an international company, was able to go through Fresno State's Valley Ventures program that focuses on water, engineering and technology businesses.

The worms are known for converting waste or organic matter.

Water is spread across the worm beds and goes through levels of wood chips, river rocks, drainage cells and exit pipes.

"So within four hours, our worms are getting fed, getting full and also producing more microbes and bacteria that's furthering helping us reduce and convert waste into beneficial byproducts," Healy said.

The technology allows the company to take about 80 million gallons of processed water and clean it.

O'Neill Winery is the seventh-largest winery in California. They produce wines and spirits sold around the United States.

"So what we are trying to do is provide a sustainable process so that we can have a facility that is environmentally stewards, that is reducing our carbon footprint, reducing/minimizing our waste," said Phil Castro, senior director of winery operations.

O'Neill said they've taken steps to be more green with solar energy and the BioFilitro system.

They're able to save water and use that for crop irrigation and reduce the amount of water they use.

"So we can ensure for generations to come that there's water available to continue the great process of agriculture," Castro said.

A sustainable process and technology thriving here in the Valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnofresno countybusinesswateragriculturewine
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Action News Morning Update
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
Fresno State graduate appears on Shark Tank
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News