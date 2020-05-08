waffle house

Fresno restaurant fined $1,000 for opening doors after receiving warning from city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northwest Fresno breakfast restaurant received a $1,000 fine for defying the City of Fresno and opening their doors after being told not to.

The Waffle Shop, located on N. Brawley Avenue and W. Figarden Drive, was given a warning by the city when they opened their dining room on Thursday. They remained open on Friday and were given a $1,000 fine.



Customers have been supportive of the restaurant's decision to re-open, including Fresno Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, who said he plans to have lunch at the establishment on Friday.


The move comes after Mayor Lee Brand announced which types of businesses can begin to slowly reopen next week.

