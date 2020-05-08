Fresno restaurant fined $1,000 for opening doors after receiving warning from city

The Waffle Shop, located on N. Brawley Avenue and W. Figarden Drive, was given a warning by the city when they opened their dining room on Thursday. They remained open on Friday and were given a $1,000 fine.
Customers have been supportive of the restaurant's decision to re-open, including Fresno Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, who said he plans to have lunch at the establishment on Friday.
The move comes after Mayor Lee Brand announced which types of businesses can begin to slowly reopen next week.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus