Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls through Fresno

The iconic vehicle stopped for a visit at Fort Washington Farmers Market in northeast Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in a northeast Fresno neighborhood on Sunday as an iconic vehicle rolled into town - the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

It stopped for a visit at Fort Washington Farmers Market in northeast Fresno.

The drivers, who are known as Bunman Bran and Little Link Lauren, handed out Wiener Whistles and helped people measure how many hot dogs tall they are.

The Wienermobile has been around for 85 years - since 1936.

It made its debut during the Great Depression to cheer people up during uncertain times.

The Wienermobile started its journey in Minnesota and has been making its way across the country.

At the end of the year, it will head back to Hot Dog High in Wisconsin to pass the torch on to 12 new hot doggers.
