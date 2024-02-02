Our America In the Black: Resources to help small businesses and those in underserved communities

ABC Owned Television Stations is joining forces with Microsoft Philanthropy to drive conversations about building wealth in the Black community in a new one-hour documentary special called "Our America: In The Black."

The special will follow Microsoft Philanthropic specialist, Darrell Booker, who works to close the racial wealth gap through their inclusive digital programs.

As a part of this new documentary, Booker has helped compile a list of resources to help small businesses and those in underserved communities looking to improve their financial health.

Nonprofit Resources

The Nonprofit Tech Acceleration (NTA) program is committed to increasing technology for US-based nonprofits that support Black and African American communities. This program provides nonprofits with technology grants and technical consulting to help modernize processes and streamline operations with solutions that support and scale with your mission.

Small Businesses

Discover tools, guides, and expert advice to elevate your business success. Visit the Microsoft Small Business Resource Center for the latest tips and solutions to take your business to the next mev. With the recent advancements in AI, there's no denying it's an increasingly powerful and versatile tool that's here to stay. Learn the basics of how AI works and ways to use it in your small business.

Nonprofits featured in "Our America: In the Black"

Educating Students Together: From the nonprofit: "The Educating Students Together (EST) College Access Program has empowered economically disadvantaged students to pursue and achieve their college education dreams. The mission of Educating Students Together is to increase the access, retention, and graduation of youth in the foster care system and from low-income communities at Historically Black Colleges and Universities to transform their lives."

Zucot Gallery: From the nonprofit: "ZuCot Gallery is the largest African-American owned fine art gallery in the Southeast. Located in the historic Castleberry Hill district of downtown Atlanta, our 3,500 sq. foot space offers an eclectic decor and features some of the most prolific contemporary artists of our time." Here's a look at the virtual gallery highlighted in the special.

Brown Toy Box: From the nonprofit: "We believe all children should see themselves positively represented in every space the experience regularly. Be in the toy aisle, the classroom, their toybox or their television, Brown Toy Box is working to make sure Black children see positive depictions of themselves and they grow up knowing they can be and achieve anything they set their minds to doing and becoming. Brown Toy Box is centering play to disrupt generational poverty by normalizing Black excellence, cultivating curiosity, and building 21st century skills to create pathways to prosperous careers and expand Black children's ideas for the possibilities for their lives."

Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE): From the nonprofit: "RICE is an economic mobility engine for the community: driving Black entrepreneurs and small business owners to innovate, grow, create jobs, and build wealth. We house over 50,000 square feet of convening, meeting, and innovation space in a LEED Silver Certified building, brought to life by a robust offering of educational, networking, mentoring, and capital resources. Part business generator, innovation lab, and museum, RICE invests in Black entrepreneurs, strengthens businesses, and creates community."

