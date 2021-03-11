our america

Watch town hall Tuesday: Our America: Women Forward In the Workforce

NEW YORK -- In honor of Women's History Month in March, we're taking a closer look at the accomplishments and issues women face in the current coronavirus pandemic world.

Do you have questions about your employment rights, starting a business, or finding remote work? Are you a working mother looking for help managing work and child care or education? Do you want help managing the stress and anxiety of finding work or finding a work/life balance right now?

Send us your questions via the form below, then join us Tuesday at 10 a.m. PST | 12 p.m. CTS | 1 p.m. EST as moderator Sandra Bookman hosts "Our America: Women Forward In the Workforce," a town hall featuring multiple panelists from around the nation.

Watch wherever you stream this station on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Android TV.

Topics to be covered include workplace/work from home challenges, employment rights, small businesses, new opportunities for women, empowering and building up women in the workforce, schools/childcare challenges for working mothers, mental health issues related to work stress or unemployment stress and resources for women in their mid-40s and up who are looking to restart their careers.

Panelists:


  • Dr. Rachel Busman: Senior Director: Dr. Busman is the senior director of the Anxiety Disorders Center and director of the Selective Mutism Service at the Child Mind Institute.

  • Angela Reddock-Wright: Attorney: Labor and employment attorney. She's been named one of LA's "Most influential Minority and Women lawyers."

  • Felicia Davis:: President & CEO of Chicago Foundation for Women: As President and CEO of Chicago Foundation for Women, she leads the Foundation's strategic efforts in investing in women and girls as catalysts, building stronger communities for all.

  • Leitha Muhammad: Director of the Education Justice Alliance: As Director, Letha is working to advance the organizations impact on dismantling the School to Prison and School to Deportation Pipeline in their local school district, Wake County Public Schools, and in other districts across the state.

  • Beth Finkel: NY State Director for AARP.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyour americawomen's history monthu.s. & worldunemploymentequal rightswomen's healthrace and culturewomen
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Our America: Women Forward
OUR AMERICA
Fresno woman leads organization to combat human trafficking
Our America: Women Forward
Field is far from level for women in sports
What's behind the wage gap between women and men
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Operation Gold Star' leads to multiple arrests, firearms, drugs
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Moderna begins trials for COVID vaccine booster shots
Biden signs $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
3 injured in head-on crash in Madera County
165 lightning strikes hit Fresno area during storm
Show More
How the world changed on March 11, 2020
1 in 5 in US lost someone close in COVID pandemic: Poll
Driver injured after crashing through fence, CHP says
Newsom recall organizers say they have 2M signatures
Trauma survivor's miraculous recovery to be recognized
More TOP STORIES News