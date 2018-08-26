"Out Here with Animals" pet adoption

The northwest Fresno Tractor Supply store hosted an adoption event as part of "Out Here with Animals".

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A whole lot of animals got a chance to strut their stuff and look for new homes.

The northwest Fresno Tractor Supply store hosted an adoption event as part of "Out here with Animals".

Vendors sold everything from jams and jellies to woodwork and paper dolls, all with abandoned pets in mind.

"They really care what's happening with the community and the need to find homes for homeless pets," said Paws for Safety Kim Bradley.

A few adoptable dogs showed off their best behavior for potential new owners.

The store is also collecting donations of food, toys, cleaning supplies, and other pet supplies.
