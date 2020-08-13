Children seen on campus of South Valley K-8 school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Children and adults could be seen on Outside Creek School's campus on Wednesday.All were wearing masks.But under state rules for schools this year, none were supposed to be there, at least for in-person instruction.A woman at the front gate told us they aren't actually open, but are providing child care (It doesn't appear the school has any sort of child care license with the state).Even as the initial state shutdown forced schools around the state to close last spring, Outside Creek stayed open, giving families the option to send their students to school or learn from home.Their superintendent told a local paper in April that that staying open was the best way to provide students with nutritious meals and a safe place to be when parents are at work.Now, students are on campus again.Tulare County Public Health officials say the school has applied for a reopening waiver with the county, but the county has not approved any waivers so far, because like most of the Central Valley, they don't meet the state metrics.Outside Creek School's Superintendent has not returned our requests for information.