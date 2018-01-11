Owner of pregnant dog that froze to death identified

(Jake Lamm)

WAYNE COUNTY --
Wayne County Animal Control is investigating after a pregnant dog was found frozen to death on the side of the road.

The owner has been identified and charges are pending, according to Chief Sauls with the Wayne County Animal Control.

A tip from the public helped to find the owner.

Officials speculate that the dog was abandoned at Airport Road near Pikeville sometime Sunday night.

Officers with animal control picked up the dog Monday after receiving multiple calls that a dead, pregnant dog was on the side of the road - frozen to death.

According to the National Weather Services, temperatures were below freezing Sunday night.

Authorities said the dog was not microchipped.

The investigation is still underway.
