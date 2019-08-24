armed robbery

Pair of armed robbers arrested in Visalia

Police arrested Enrique Ruiz, 30, and Ofelia Gallardo, 48, for conspiracy and robbery. (Visalia Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of armed robbers were arrested, accused of robbing a person in Visalia early Saturday morning, police say.

Officials say the victim was driving in the area of Houston Avenue and Santa Fe Street just after 3:30 a.m. when they were flagged down by 48-year-old Ofelia Gallardo.

When the victim pulled over, police say 30-year-old Enrique Ruiz walked up and held the driver at knifepoint while Gallardo stole the victim's possessions.

Officers located Ruiz and Gallardo a short time later, placing them in custody for robbery and conspiracy. Both suspects have been booked in the Tulare County Pre-trial Facility.
