Merced County deputies still searching for woman 40 years later

17-year-old Pamela Pedro was last seen in 1982 when she was dropped off at Atwater High School.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- September 15 marks 40 years since a North Valley teen left for school and never returned home.

When her mother when to pick her up that afternoon, Pamela was nowhere to be found.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says they have investigated dozens of leads over the years, but have not found Pamela.

Investigators are asking for someone to come forward with information to help bring answers to her family.

"It hurts to investigate something, pour your heart and soul into it and not be able to bring justice to a family," says Merced County Sgt. Clint Landrum. "Tthere's somebody out there that has information and they have been living with the fact they have that information for 40 years now."

Officials are hoping someone will come forward with information on the disappearance of Pamela.