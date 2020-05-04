parade

Corcoran students take in surprise parade put on by teachers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Corcoran Unified School District were surprised with a parade put on by their teachers on Monday morning.

ABC30 Insider Erika Renteria shared video of the parade above.

In the video, teachers can be seen driving by and honking and waving at students, many of them holding signs outside their cars.

Teacher Appreciation Week began on Monday and ends on Friday, May 8.
