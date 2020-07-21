Parents of missing 2-year-old boy have 'stopped cooperating,' Madera police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five days after two-year-old Thaddeus Sran disappeared from his Madera home, the Madera Police Department said in a press release that his parents have "stopped cooperating" with the investigation.However, officials said officers would not stop looking for the missing toddler."Early on in the case, the parents stopped cooperating... We're hopeful that they will resume cooperating and come back in and speak with our detectives," Madera Police Lt. Josiah Arnold told Action News.Lt. Arnold confirmed Thaddeus' parents had another daughter who died in Madera a few years ago but didn't give any more details.Detectives from several law enforcement agencies, and community members, searched every inch of Thaddeus's neighborhood through Friday.Officers are now searching spots outside the city.Arnold thanked the Madera community for helping in the search for Thaddeus, adding, "The most important thing the public can do to help, at this point, is to think about the night of the 14th, and the morning of the 15th. And if they remember anything at all that's suspicious or in any way relates to this case, to call us."The Sran family has set up a $5,000 reward for information leading to Thaddeus.On Tuesday evening, dozens who've been helping search for Thaddeus came together for a vigil at Courthouse Park in Madera.Organizer Victoria Castaneda said she is still shocked by the disappearance and said she's helped in the search while posting his picture and a plea to return him.Sunndeep Sran said she's related to the family, and drove into town to help with the search."They're private, I don't know why they're not speaking out," she said.She said she's never met the two-year-old and has yet to speak with the toddler's parents.