missing children

Parents of missing 2-year-old boy have 'stopped cooperating,' Madera police say

The Madera community came together on Tuesday night for a vigil.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five days after two-year-old Thaddeus Sran disappeared from his Madera home, the Madera Police Department said in a press release that his parents have "stopped cooperating" with the investigation.

However, officials said officers would not stop looking for the missing toddler.

"Early on in the case, the parents stopped cooperating... We're hopeful that they will resume cooperating and come back in and speak with our detectives," Madera Police Lt. Josiah Arnold told Action News.

Lt. Arnold confirmed Thaddeus' parents had another daughter who died in Madera a few years ago but didn't give any more details.

Detectives from several law enforcement agencies, and community members, searched every inch of Thaddeus's neighborhood through Friday.

RELATED: 3 days after search called off, 2-year-old Madera boy Thaddeus Sran still missing

Officers are now searching spots outside the city.

Arnold thanked the Madera community for helping in the search for Thaddeus, adding, "The most important thing the public can do to help, at this point, is to think about the night of the 14th, and the morning of the 15th. And if they remember anything at all that's suspicious or in any way relates to this case, to call us."

The Sran family has set up a $5,000 reward for information leading to Thaddeus.

On Tuesday evening, dozens who've been helping search for Thaddeus came together for a vigil at Courthouse Park in Madera.

Organizer Victoria Castaneda said she is still shocked by the disappearance and said she's helped in the search while posting his picture and a plea to return him.

Sunndeep Sran said she's related to the family, and drove into town to help with the search.

"They're private, I don't know why they're not speaking out," she said.

She said she's never met the two-year-old and has yet to speak with the toddler's parents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderasearchmissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
3 days after search called off, Thaddeus Sran still missing
Madera police, community continue search for missing 2-year-old
Madera police searching for missing 2-year-old boy possibly in danger
Missing Idaho kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
30-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Fresno
Fresno man calls 911 to say he killed woman, waits for police to arrest him
New review shows lack of equal access for COVID testing in many major cities
Central California coronavirus cases
CDC investigating outbreak of 125 Salmonella infections in 15 states, including California
Local schools making preparations for remote learning for upcoming school year
Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits will end this month
Show More
Sierra View Medical Center ED overwhelmed Monday by COVID-19
Local salon owners prepare to move their services outdoors after Gov. Newsom order
Fresno city leaders aiming to help restaurants stay open during shutdown order
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Merced animal rescue group asking for donations to help save dog
More TOP STORIES News