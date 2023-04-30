Parlier's Moreno-Cropper signs with favorite NFL team

Parlier's Jalen Moreno-Cropper did not hear his name called on Saturday, but he's getting a shot with the team he grew up watching.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the 259th and final pick of the NFL Draft rung out in Kansas City, Parlier's Jalen Moreno-Cropper did not hear his name called on Saturday, but he's getting a shot with the team he grew up watching.

The former Fresno State WR and Buchanan grad signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the draft ended, keeping his NFL dream alive.

One of the top local recruits to come to Fresno State, he went 37 straight games recording a catch, 2nd longest streak in FS history. The top receiver on the 2022 Mountain West champion Bulldogs, Moreno-Cropper became the first FS WR to record a 1,000-yard receiving season since KeeSean Johnson in 2018. Johnson was also the last FS WR taken in the NFL Draft when he was picked in the 6th round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Moreno-Cropper not the only former Bulldog with Central Valley ties signing as a UDFA post-draft.

Merced native David Perales is getting a chance to prove himself as a defensive end with the Pittsburgh Steelers after leading the 'Dogs last season with 11.5 sacks.

https://twitter.com/David99Perales/status/1652465044381380608

One-year Bulldog fan favorite WR Nikko Remigio heads Kansas City, and the Bulldogs' 1,000-yard RB Jordan Mims gets an opportunity to work in the backfield with Firebaugh native Josh Allen in Buffalo.

WR Zane Pope did not sign as an UDFA following the draft, but did earn a rookie minicamp invite with the Chiefs where he could join Remigio.

Former Central Valley high school stars also signing as UDFAs:

Hanford - CB Jordan Perryman, Washington (Raiders)

Tulare Union - WR Kazmeir Allen, UCLA (Commanders)

Clovis West - QB Adrian Martinez, Kansas State (Lions)