'Field of Lights' display in Paso Robles to become permanent attraction

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KFSN) -- A light display that's become a popular destination in Paso Robles over the past two years will now be a permanent attraction.Sensorio is an immersive light installation covering 15 acres of rolling hills in Paso Robles.Close to 60,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics are the stars of the show, and they change colors throughout your visit.Since opening in 2019, more than 200,000 people have visited Sensorio.Food and drinks are also available when visiting the display.There are plans to add more features to the site, including a hotel and conference center.Sensorio is off Highway 46, just north of Paso Robles.All dates for the month of December have been sold out, but there's availability in January and beyond.