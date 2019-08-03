el paso shooting

Patrick Crusius identified as El Paso suspected shooter, sources tell ABC News

EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement sources have identified 21-year-old Patrick Crusius as the suspect in Saturday's deadly shooting near a Walmart and a shopping mall in El Paso, according to ABC News.

Police have said they believe the suspect was armed with a rifle during the attack, which sources told ABC News left at least 18 people dead and dozens more injured.

Police responded just after 10 a.m. local time to an active shooter scene near the Cielo Vista Mall, which is near Interstate 10 on the east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area.

That complex includes a large Walmart that was at-capacity during the back-to-school shopping season, according to local authorities.

Shortly after, Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a suspect was in custody and there was no longer a danger to the public.



An eyewitness told ABC News in an interview that the shooter was dressed in cargo pants and wore ear protection. She said he began to fire in the parking lot and saw him shoot multiple people in cold blood.

From there, she said, the shooter walked into the store. She characterized his demeanor as calm and confident as though "he was on a mission."

El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez said it did not appear that there were any additional suspects but cautioned that the investigation was still fluid.

Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.



The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
