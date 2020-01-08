dog

Montana beagle loses 25 pounds with water therapy

MISSOULA, Mont. -- Weighing 50 pounds, Pearl the beagle's 2019 New Year's resolution was to lose weight. One year later, her weight loss journey has captured national attention.

"She weighed 50 pounds, unable to walk more than 4 to 5 steps before her legs would give out," Pearl's owner and shelter worker, Jessie Maclay told ABC FOX Montana. "She had a dislocated hip that prevented her from being able to walk well."

Maclay works at Humane Society of Western Montana and brought Pearl to Montana Water Dogs to try out water therapy.

"Her first swimming session she swam for a minute and 45 seconds, so not very long, many breaks in between," Maclay said. "She swam for 10 seconds at a time then took a break, then she would swim again and then she was exhausted for the rest of the day."

After sessions six days a week, Pearl built up the endurance to swim for 15 minutes.

"In the time that we were swimming she lost, easily, 20 to 25 pounds," Maclay said.

After dropping the weight, Pearl's personality began to shine.

"She is amazing, she runs, she swims, she plays with other dogs, she has the biggest personality that I never would have ever expected when I first met her," Maclay said.

The beagle has Cushing's disease and has to follow a strict diet but enjoys a treat now and again.

"We asked 'Can she have anything?' and the vet said she could have green beans," Maclay said. "It took a long time to convince her that green beans are good but now she loves it."

Pearl will be on ABC's Good Morning America on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsweight losspetweightdogadoption
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOG
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
Puppies helping Hanford Fire Department with mental health
Marley's Bucket List: Chicago family creates bucket list for pit bull with terminal cancer
How to combat post-quarantine separation anxiety in dogs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
Central California coronavirus cases
Hurdles in place before next phase for Fresno County
Police identify man found dead in central Fresno alley as father of 5
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Fresno restaurant fined $1,000 for opening doors after receiving warning from city
Bass Lake businesses open for season
Show More
California's Hispanic community hardest hit by COVID-19
CA legislative analyst projects deficits totaling up to $126 billion through 2024
CHP Merced K9 finds drugs, cash hidden inside deodorant
Newsom signs executive order to provide mail-in ballots to voters during pandemic
Driver license permit expiration dates extended by DMV
More TOP STORIES News