Pedestrian hit by car in North Fresno, why police say he's at fault

Fresno police say a man is lucky to be alive after he was hit by a car on Bullard and Fresno.The accident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday while the victim was trying to dodge traffic in the crosswalk.Police officers say this was a classic example of a pedestrian who was not paying attention.They say a man in a wheelchair was headed home after visiting McDonald's. He was more than halfway through the crosswalk, when a car slam clipped his wheelchair and sent him falling.Several witnesses told police the man had no one to blame but himself. He did not have the signal to cross, wasn't patient enough to wait and went across.The driver who hit him had a green light, tried to slow down, but he wasn't able to in time.Officers believe the driver was going under the speed limit or else the pedestrian would have had more severe injuries.The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but is expected to be okay.Officers say again, this is another reminder for pedestrians to be alert and most of all patient when crossing these intersections.Just last week, a man was critically injured a block away from here from running into the street.