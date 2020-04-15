pedestrian killed

Woman hit, killed by two vehicles on Merced highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed after she was struck by two vehicles on Highway 140 in Merced.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near Santa Fe Avenue.

Police say the woman was in the middle of the highway when she was hit by two vehicles going opposite directions.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say she was in her 30s and appeared to be homeless.

At this time, investigators say it's unlikely the drivers will face any charges.

The roadway was reopened around 1:30 a.m.

