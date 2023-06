A person is dead after being hit by a train in central Fresno on Thursday.

Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in central Fresno

Police say the collision happened around 3 pm on the railroad tracks near Clinton and Maroa avenues.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released their identity.