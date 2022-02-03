Man dies after being hit by car in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car in Visalia Wednesday evening.Visalia police say it happened near Ben Maddox and Houston.Police say the man was crossing Ben Maddox when the driver hit him. The driver swerved to avoid the man but ultimately hit him.The man was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died.Police say the driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating.The identity of the man killed has not been released.