FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for the driver that hit a man in Fresno County and then left the scene.It happened before 9 am on Highway 33 north of Sutter Avenue, between Coalinga and Avenal.California Highway Patrol officers said a man was reported walking in the roadway near that area.Moments later, someone reported that a man was found in the roadway injured.A medical helicopter flew the man to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. His condition has not been released.The CHP has not released a description of the car that hit him.